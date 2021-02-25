Selections from “Evanescence Eidolon” by artist D.L. Simmons are on exhibit in the Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the Kilgore College campus.
Gallery Director Larry Kitchen said Simmons’ work features large printmaking.
“Some are over 10 feet … ranging from steamboats to family images, centered around a textile community,” Kitchen said.
Originally from South Carolina, Simmons is an assistant professor of art at the University of Texas at Tyler and teaches traditional printmaking.
“I teach etching and engraving, which is intaglio,” he said. “I teach aluminum lithography, which is the precursor to all modern printing, like our magazines.”
As an artist, Simmons uses traditional and multiple processes in his work that incorporate intaglio, relief, serigraph and digital processes.
“I create these vignettes based off life experience and response to imagery,” Simmons said.
Simmons said art has always been a part of his life.
“I’ve always been involved in the arts — professionally since I was in college,” he said. “It goes all the way back to when I was a child.”
The “Evanescence Eidolon” exhibit boast at least eight works by Simmons.
His most recent work includes “Saudade,” “Night Pool: Immersion,” “Evangeline,” “XOX,” “Hugger-Mugger,” “Thalassic Tmesis,” “Incendium,” “Hello the House” and “Garden.”
Although this is Simmons’ first showing at the gallery on the Kilgore College campus, his work has been shown in exhibitions all over, including 120ART in Taylor; the Ampersand Guild in Macon, Georgia; Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans; Jordan Fey Gallery in Baltimore; Southside Gallery in Oxford, Mississippi.; Jadite Gallery in New York City; Gallery East and Hub-Bub Gallery in Spartanburg, South Carolina; and the Liu Haisu Art Museum in Shanghai, China.
Simmons said it’s important to support the arts.
“I would really like to encourage people to come see the show,” he said. “It’s important to support the arts, especially now since we’re so separate.”
He said he is inspired by life experiences.
“I’m inspired by life experience and shared experiences with other people,” he said. “I think art is a chance to communicate and share, and I really am inspired by the ability for us to communicate emotions and experiences to each other in ways we cannot verbally or written.”
Simmons’ favorite among his work is “Les And Lester: Beginning of a Time,” a print of his grandfather and his grandfather’s twin brother.
“It’s a print of ... when they were younger and I have it in my house,” he said. “It just means so much to me.”