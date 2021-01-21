If it crawls, slithers, hisses or jumps, chances are it will be at the H.E.R.P.S. East Texas Exotic Reptile and Pet Show this weekend at the Longview Exhibit Building.
Owner Shawn Gray said they have been doing the shows for seven years, and this is the third year in Longview.
“We do around 30 shows a year all over the United States, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado and Missouri,” Gray said. “We try to go to each area twice a year.”
Gray said this weekend’s show will include about 50 vendors, 140 tables and thousands of reptiles.
“We bring in vendors from all over the United States,” he said. “They breed and produce the animals and we have supplies, feeders and invertebrates like centipedes, scorpions, tarantulas and jumping spiders.”
Gray said of the thousands of reptiles on hand, some will include the more common types found in pet stores, including leopard geckos, bearded dragons and small pythons.
“But then you have some of the more rare stuff that comes in as well,” he said. “It’s a variety as far as price range, too. It can be anything from $20 to $20,000 per animal.”
Because of COVID-19 and social distancing, Gray said things will be a little different this year.
“Masks are mandated, and every vendor will have sanitizer at their station,” he said. “The Longview exhibit center has expanded our floor space, so each vendor is at least 6 feet from the next one.”
Gray said the educational part of the show also has been affected.
“The pandemic changed it a little bit as being hands-on,” he said. “We can’t do as many hands-on activities and give big group talks like we used to do.”