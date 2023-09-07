If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Gregg County Fair, opens Friday, Longview Fairgrounds, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. The fair runs through Sept. 16. Admission: $6, free for children 3 and younger and senior citizens and military. Armbands available. Information and schedule: https://greggcountyfair.com/ .
Downtown Live, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., Longview. Featuring The Usual Suspects. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
Boss of the Toss, presented by Chicks-N-Chaps Longview, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Event Center, 2023 Alpine Road, Longview. The event includes washer pitching and cornhole tournaments ($75 entry fee per person), games, raffle, live auction and food trucks. Proceeds from the event benefit women fighting cancer. Information: https://www.facebook.com/ChicksnChapsLongview/ .
Concert Under the Stars Sock Hop Saturday, featuring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gate opens at 7:30 p.m. A free movie follows concert: “Grease,” starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta. Tickets: $10, at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Taylor Tumlinson & Ben Woolley in Concert, presented by Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 7 p.m. Saturday, 213 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets: $25. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Conversation with the Curators, 2 p.m. Sunday, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Derek Frazier, LMFA curator of collections and art historian, and special guest Andrew Walker, executive director of the Amon Carter Museum in Fort Worth, will discuss the importance of Longview artist Velox Ward. Information: https://www.lmfa.org/ .
Tyler Film Festival, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. The festival opened Thursday and was dedicated to filmmakers under the age of 21. Tickets: $10-$15. Information: https://www.facebook.com/tylerfilmfest .
“Noises Off,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $12.50 to $18. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Tyler Art Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Downtown Square, 100 N. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The event will include art, live music, food, scavenger hunt, face painting. Admission: Free. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .
Fourth Annual East Texas Black Girl Magic Fest, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, First Christian Church, 4202 S. Broadway Ave., Tyler. The event will include speakers, poets, fashion show and vendors. Admission: Free. Information: https://visittyler.com/calendar/ .