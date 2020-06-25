The city of Longview’s annual Fireworks and Freedom Celebration on July 4 will be a little different this year, thanks to COVID-19 restrictions.
The fireworks show, which at one point was canceled, will continue as a drive-in event thanks to a $50,000 donation . Gates will open at 7 p.m. July 4 at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex, and the fireworks show will begin lighting up the sky at about 9:30 p.m.
Virtual events will be offered throughout the day as part of the celebration.
A virtual talent stage, hosted by the city of Longview Partners in Prevention Unity and Diversity committee, will allow residents to vote for their favorite act on social media. Videos will be posted on the committee’s Facebook page from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Patriotic Story & Music Time is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. July 4. Families can visit the Longview Public Library’s Facebook page, where patriotic-themed books will be read aloud and songs played.
A Patriotic Pet Fashion Show also will take place online. Sponsored by the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, the competition welcomes owners and their pets to participate. Entries and winners will be posted on the center’s Facebook page.
Tyler’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration is scheduled 2 p.m. July 4 at Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364. The fireworks show is set to start at 9:15 p.m. Admission is free.
And Celebrate America Independence Day Fireworks Show is set for 7:30 p.m. July 3 at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Texas 110 S. The event includes an armed forces tribute, food vendors and music by 6 Miles to Mixon.
Other East Texas celebrations include:
KilgoreKilgore’s Fourth of July Extravaganza, 6 p.m. July 4, Kilgore City Park at the corner of Wood and North streets. The event includes music, water slides, food vendors and a 20-minute fireworks show.
Gilmer
15th annual East Texas Yamboree Firework Show, 8:30 p.m., July 3, Gilmer High School stadium. Event will start with an air show hosted by Flight of the Phoenix Aviation Museum with fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Admission is free.
OvertonFireworks in the Park, 5 p.m. July 4, Overton Municipal Park. The event includes bounce houses, obstacle course inflatables, water slide, food trucks and vendors.
Lake HawkinsLake Hawkins Fireworks Show, 9 to 10 p.m. July 4, Lake Hawkins RV Park, 156 County Road 3455.
HendersonDrive-up Fireworks Show, 9:15 p.m. July 4, Lake Forest Park.