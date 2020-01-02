The Maxwell Quartet, a Scottish ensemble known for music that blends classical and folk influences, will give a free concert 7 p.m. Monday in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk in Tyler.
Violinists Colin Scobie, George Smith and Elliott Perks and cellist Duncan Strachan were the first prize winners in the Trondheim International Chamber Music Competition held in Norway in 2017.
The ensemble is “firmly regarded as one of Britain’s finest string quartets, with a strong connection to their folk music heritage and a commitment to bringing together wide-ranging projects and programs to expand the string quartet repertoire,” said information shared by Weston Jennings, director of music at First Presbyterian.
The performance is part of the church’s fine arts concert season.
The series also includes the following:
The Jazz Brunch is set for 12:15 p.m. Jan. 26 in the church’s Fellowship Hall. Reservations should be made by Jan. 21 by calling 903-597-6317. Organizers are requesting a $15 donation.
Svyati Duo, cellist Rebecca Hepplewhite and organist Julian Collings, will give a free concert 7 p.m. Feb. 20 in the sanctuary.
The New Texas Sinfonia, a new instrumental ensemble under the direction of Jennings, will debut with concerts at 7 p.m. March 21 and 3 p.m. March 22 in the sanctuary. Admission will be $10.
At 7 p.m. on April 26 a free concert in the sanctuary will feature trumpeter Jeremy McBain, French horn player Katherine McBain and pianist Tom Hicks with accompaniment on organ by Jennings.
The Lyon College Pipe Band will give a free concert at 11 a.m. April 26 in the sanctuary.
The Canadian Guitar Quartet will give a free concert at 7 p.m. May 28 in the sanctuary. The members are Julien Bisaillon, Renaud Cote-Giguere, Bruno Roussel and Louis Trepanier.
“The music programs at First Presbyterian Church with its roster of talented choirs, artists in residence and considerable musical offerings, is a treasured ministry of our community,” Jennings said.