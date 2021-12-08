First Presbyterian Church’s annual holiday tradition, Music on the Square, returns Dec. 14-16 to downtown Longview.
Richard Holsomback, the church’s music director, said the event goes back at least 30 years.
“It started as a handbell type of festival and they actually had it outside on the courthouse square but later moved it inside,” he said. “Dr. Jimmy Smith was the choir director then. We’ve expanded the event to three days and we try to do different types of concerts with different types of instruments.”
Holsomback said the concerts always begin with the handbells.
“It’s always a tradition to start off with handbells to honor him (Smith) since he’s the one who came up with Music on the Square,” he said. “It’s a gift not only to the downtown churches but also to the entire community.”
Holsomback said throughout the years, there has never been an admission charge and the lunches also are free.
“It’s all free and open to the public,” he said.
The concerts begin at noon each day in the church sanctuary with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in Grace Hall.
Tuesday’s concert will feature the FPC Carillon Ringers, under the direction of Janet Read.
“Carillon is a fancy word for handbell,” Holsomback said. “The carillon is a set of bells in the church tower; that’s why we chose that name.”
Wednesday’s concert will feature the SingSations, a choir from Longview High School.
“The director is Melody McMullen and Susan Morgan is the accompanist,” Holsomback said.
The Dec. 16 concert will feature First Presbyterian Church organist Paul Lee.
“He’s sharing a concert with Dr. Sooah Park, associate professor of music and voice at the University of Texas at Tyler,” Holsomback said. “He’s going to accompany her and then he’s also going to play a couple of solos.”
Park, a soprano, is an active opera performer and has performed in Brazil, Costa Rica, Mexico, Finland and South Korea.
“One of the songs she’s doing is a spiritual called ‘I Wonder As I Wander,’” Holsomback said.
The concerts will include a variety of music.
“It’s a holiday season type of program so you’ll get pieces in there from the Christmas season,” he said. “There’s a lot of variety, so you’ll get a little bit of everything.”
In addition to Music on the Square, Holsomback said they also are preparing for “Candlelight Lessons and Carols,” First Presbyterian’s Christmas Eve service.
“We do this service every year,” he said. “The Christmas Eve service is at 6 p.m. and will include lessons from the Christmas story, Christmas carols and Christmas devotions from our pastor.”