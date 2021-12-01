The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area. And if you just can't wait until the weekend, a few Christmas parades will be rolling through area downtown streets beginning Thursday.
Loblolly Model Train featuring the Polar Express, begins Saturday and continues through Dec. 23, Gregg County Historical Museum, 214 N. Fredonia St., Longview. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Cost: $5 adults, $2 senior citizens, $1 children. Free admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 in conjunction with ArtWalk. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/christmas .
Area Christmas parades:
• Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, downtown Longview.
• Henderson Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, 6 p.m. Thursday, downtown Henderson.
• Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Thursday, downtown Tyler.
• Gilmer Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Gilmer.
• Arp Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting, 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Arp.
• Whitehouse Christmas Parade, 5:45 p.m. Saturday, Whitehouse Park.
• Bullard Annual Christmas Parade, 5:45 p.m. Saturday, downtown Bullard.
• Lindale Rotary Christmas Parade, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, downtown Lindale.
• Lighted Christmas Parade, 6 p.m. Saturday, downtown Marshall.
• Liberty City 34th Annual Christmas Parade, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, begins at intersection of FM 1252 and Highway 135.
”Home for the Holidays Concert,” presented by the Longview Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Friday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Doors open at 6 p.m. The concert also will include the Greater Longview Children’s Choir, the Longview Chamber Singers and special guest Santa Flavious. Information: longviewsymphony.org .
“Christmas in the South,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Hosted by Junkin’ Across Texas, the shopping event features multiple East Texas vendors and includes shabby chic, tasty treats, boutiques, candles, handmade crafts and home and Christmas décor. Admission: $5 at the door, free for children 12 and younger, teachers, military, veterans and first responders. Goody bags will be given to the first 50 customers. Information: https://www.facebook.com/junkinacrosstexas/ .
East Texas Symphonic Band, 3 p.m. Sunday, LeTourneau University Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave., Longview. Featuring “A Christmas Carol Fantasy,” “First Suite for Band,” “Flight of the Silverbird.” Tickets: $10 adults, free for students and children but tickets are required for everyone. Masks are encouraged. Information: https://www.facebook.com/EastTexasSymphonicBand/ .