The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
Jackson’s Theatre Season Reveal, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 108 E. Commerce St., Gladewater. The event is an opportunity to visit the former Gladewater Opry to see what’s in store for the 2022 season of what is now Jackson’s Theatre. Admission: Free. Auditions for musicians, actors, dancers and singers are Friday and Saturday. Information: (936) 661-7658.
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: 985-624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
“A Swingin’ Christmas Show,” starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Featuring classic Christmas carols. Tickets: $15, available at the theater or online at eventbrite.com. Limited seating. Information: (903) 918-2132 or http://www.kokomotheatre.com/ .
Carmela’s Magical Santa Land, 6085 Highway 259 N., is open from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Jan. 3. The Christmas light drive-thru features nearly four million lights. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. Information: Carmela’s Magical Santa Land on Facebook.
Christmas in the Park at Liberty City is open from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Hugh Camp Memorial Park in Liberty City. Features include a light display and Santa and Mrs. Claus, who will be handing out candy canes and cookies. Admission to the light display is free.