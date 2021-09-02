The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
Sharon Shrine Circus, produced by Jordan World Circus, 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Longview Rodeo Arena, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview; 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, 1:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday, the Oil Palace, 10408 Texas Highway 64 E., Tyler. Two-hour show features acrobats, aerialists, motorcyclists, clowns, tigers and elephants. Tickets: $20 adults, $10 children at the circus box office on the day of the show; free children’s tickets available at area merchants. Advance tickets online at http://www.thejordanworldcircus.com/ or visit the Jordan World Circus on Facebook.
East Texas Rabbit Breeders Association’s Rabbit Show, 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday, 7 a.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. More than 1,000 rabbits will be on display during the show. Competitors will show at least 40 different breeds of rabbits and compete for Best of Breed and Best in Show. Admission is free.
“The Wild Women of Winedale,” 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Esquire Theater, 114 W. Sabine St., Carthage. Tickets: $8 adults, $4 children 6-12, free for children younger than 6. Information: http://thecountrymusichayride.com/ .
"Pioneer Days," Saturday through Monday, downtown Jefferson, hosted by Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players. Schedule: Saturday: 10 a.m., parade; 6 to 8 p.m., street dance featuring Sheila & the Caddo Kats Band; Sunday: Dutch oven cook-off on the Riverfront, square dances, acts, art, samples; Monday: 3 p.m., Sons of the Pioneers concert, Jefferson Visitors Center, 305 Austin St. Tickets, $35 VIP, $25 general seating. Information: (903) 665-8243 or www.JeffersonOperaHouseTheatrePlayers.com .
“Symphony in the Park,” 6 p.m. Saturday, Centene Stage at Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. A free concert featuring the East Texas Symphony Orchestra in a performance ahead of the 2021-22 concert season, which begins in November. The Labor Day weekend concert will include celebratory, patriotic and popular Broadway and movie-themed music. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring picnic blankets or low-back lawn chairs. For information about the concert or the upcoming ETSO concert season, visit www.etso.org or call the office at (903) 526-3876.