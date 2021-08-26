The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
The Great Cardboard Boat Race, Greater Longview United Way’s official fundraising launch event, 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Teague Park pond, 415 American Legion Blvd. This year's theme is "Up, Up and Away." Cost: Boat entry $200, spectator entry free. Information: https://www.longviewunitedway.org/boatrace .
Sting Ray Anthony’s “Jukebox Rocks” Show, 6 p.m. Saturday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Featuring rock ‘n’ roll music from the ‘50s and ‘60s and opening performance by Shake Rattle & Roll. Tickets available online at www.memorialcityhall.com .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: 985-624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight and https://www.facebook.com/KilgoreMercantile/ .
Caldwell Zoo, 2203 Martin Luther King Blvd. Tyler. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. Cost: Prices vary, memberships available. The 85-acre zoo has animals from many parts of the world. Reservations required. Information: caldwellzoo.org or 903-593-0121.