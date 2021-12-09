The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
Holiday Tea Room & Market,” Longview Museum of Fine Arts, 215 E. Tyler St., Longview. Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; market, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Friday. Cost: $28 for meal. Also available, holiday dining experience with complimentary mimosas and personal server for one group of 8 to 10 people. Cost: $400. Information: 903-753-8103, www.lmfa.org .
Mirth & Merriment, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Van Cliburn Auditorium, 1200 S. Henderson Blvd., Kilgore. Mirth & Merriment includes Texas Shakespeare Festival alums sharing Christmas tales, songs and poems. Featuring DJ Canaday, Jo Garcia-Reger, Micah Goodding, Rick Higginbotham, Jonathan Kaan, Joseph Kaan and Lauren Ufkes. Cost: $30. Information: https://www.tix.com/ticket-sales/TexasShakespeare/4442 .
Frozen Christmas Circus, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday, Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. A cast of colorful, international circus artists will be showing off their aerial and acrobatic skills accompanied by Santa's elves. Also includes jugglers, contortionists, laser shows, musicians and princesses. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 children ages 2 to 12. Information: https://www.facebook.com/FrozenChristmasCircus .
A Green Christmas, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, The Green, 207 S. Spur 63, Longview. Hosted by the Parks and Recreation Department, the event will include music, food, arts and crafts, game booth and performances. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewParks .
“Home for the Holidays,” annual Christmas show presented by the Kilgore College Rangerettes, 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus. The Broadway-style show featuring the Rangerettes, Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers, KHS Co-Ed Dancers, Intensive Dance Company and the Bullard High School Belles. Tickets: $15, available online only through Sunday. Information: www.rangerette.com .