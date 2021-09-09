The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
2021 Gregg County Fair, sponsored by the Longview Jaycees; Sept. Friday through Sept. 18; Longview Fairgrounds and Exhibit Building: Cost: $6, free for children 3 years old and younger, senior citizens, military members and their family with proper identification. Armbands $30 Sept. 10-12 and 17-18, $20 Sept. 13-16. Schedule: 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 4 p.m. to midnight Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m. Sunday, 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 13-16, 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 17, 4 p.m. to midnight Sept. 18. Information: www.greggcountyfair.com.
Longview Ambucs Mobility Bash, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday; Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Ages 21 and older, with music, live and silent auctions, raffles, food, games and drinks. Admission: $100, includes two tickets. Information: www.longviewambucs.com.
Darrin Morris Band, 9 p.m. Friday, The Levee Bar & Grill, 111 Joplin Drive, Longview. Celebration for second No. 1 song, “Wrap” You Up in Love,” which was recently ranked No. 1 by both the Texas Country Music Chart and the Texas Regional Radio Report for top song of the week. “Wrap You Up in Love” is the band's second song to hit No. 1 on the charts this year.
“9/11 Walk of Remembrance,” 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Panola County Courthouse, 110 Sycamore St., Carthage. The 2-mile remembrance walk will head down West Panola and end at Carthage High School stadium. Information: (903) 693-5282.
Bluegrass & Blue Bell Acoustic Jam, 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Kilgore Mercantile & Music, 105 N. Kilgore St., Kilgore. Featuring a ‘pickin’ circle,” where guests can lead a song with stringed instruments or singing. Information: https://kilgoremercantile.com/ .