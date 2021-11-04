The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
Honor America, presented by the Lobo Band, 7 p.m. Saturday, Longview High School's Lobo Stadium. Featuring fireworks and performances from all LISD bands. Gates open at 6 p.m. Cost: $5, free for veterans, active duty military and first responders. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LongviewISD/ .
Fall Film Festival, 4 Star Cinema, 1607 U.S. 259 South in Kilgore. Show times are 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. weekdays and 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Shows: “Dream Horse,” Thursday through Saturday; “Flag Day,” Sunday. Information: https://www.facebook.com/4StarCinemaKilgore/ .
Downtown Live, featuring Galaxy, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Heritage Plaza, 219 E. Methvin St., downtown Longview. Cost: Free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3836/Downtown-Live .
“Catch Me if You Can,” fall musical presented by Hallsville High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Memorial City Hall Performance Center, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $11.50. Information: https://www.facebook.com/hallsvilletheatre .
Micro Mania Wrestling, 8 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Reo Starplex and Event Center, 4716 W. Loop 281, Longview. The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale WWE type event supported by an entire cast under 5 feet tall. The event will include two single matches, a micro brawl, and a micro royal rumble. After the show, fans can meet the Micro members. Tickets: $25. Information: reostarplex.com .