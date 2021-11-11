The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
Fall Parade of Homes, 1 to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Hosted by East Texas Builders Association, featuring seven homes showcasing the latest design trends. Tickets: $10, can be purchased at any of the homes or online. Information: http://www.easttexasparade.com/ .
“Shrek the Musical,” presented by the Longview High School Theatre Department, 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Longview High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets: $8. Swamp party at 1 p.m. Saturday, includes refreshments and photos with the cast. Cost: $10. Information: (903) 663-7118.
Longview Arboretum’s Second Birthday Bash, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Longview Arboretum and Nature Center, 706 W. Cotton St., Longview. Featuring music by Covenant Olatunde, food trucks and art in the park by local artists. Also, free cookies from Edible Art Specialty Cakes & Cookies will be given to the first 100 people. Admission: free. Information: http://www.longviewarboretum.org/ .
"A Very Derrick Christmas," 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. The 33rd annual derrick lighting ceremony, hosted by Kilgore Main Street, Kilgore Area Chamber of Commerce and the Kilgore Historical Preservation, will include entertainment, children’s activities, food vendors and a visit from Santa. Information: www.kilgoremainstreet.com/a-very-derrick-christmas .
Longview Jaycees Trade Days, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building. Free admission. Information: (903) 753-4478 or greggcountyfair.com/TradeDays .