The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
Holiday Market at the Historic Longview Farmers Market will open from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the city parking lot at 105 W. Cotton St., in Longview. The Farmers Market will then close for the winter with plans to reopen in the spring of 2022.
Covenant Olatunde will provide the musical entertainment for holiday shoppers. A variety of home-grown, hand-crafted products and holiday gifts will be available, including fresh holiday greenery, flowers and wreaths, fresh homemade treats for holiday dinners and gifts for friends and family.
For information, call (903) 746-2708 or visit www.historiclongviewfarmersmarket.com .
“Step into The Light Tour,” headlined by Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling Christian rock band Newsboys, is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m.
The group, which includes members Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jody Davis and Jeff Frankenstein, has released 24 recordings. Their signature songs include “We Believe,” “He Reigns,” “Miracles,” “Born Again” and the platinum-certified “God’s Not Dead.” Their new album, featuring the current single “Magnetic,” is slated for release this fall.
The “Step into the Light Tour” also features Grammy-winning “American Idol” season five finalist Mandisa, We Are Messengers, Cade Thompson and Adam Agee.
Tickets are available at https://www.belchercenter.com/index.html .
"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” presented by ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 7 p.m. today through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The musical performance will bring the biblical story of Joseph and his amazing coat to life. ArtsView is located at 313 W. Tyler St., Longview. Tickets are $15. For information, visit https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Gobble Wobble, 1 mile fun run, 5K and 10K benefiting Newgate Mission, 9 a.m. Saturday, Paul G. Boorman Trail, Loop 281 entrance, in Longview. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost: Free registration, donations accepted. T-shirts available for purchase during online registration. Information: https://www.newgatemission.org/ .
Community Christmas Tree Lighting, 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Plaza in downtown Longview. The event will include music by local band Harvest Moon Countrygrass. Santa Flavious also will perform and will be available to be photographed with children in an antique fire truck. Other activities include a petting zoo and carriage rides, which are $5 each. Admission to the tree lighting is free. For information, visit https://www.longviewtexas.gov/3839/Downtown-Christmas .