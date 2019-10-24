“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” will jump off the screen Friday and Saturday at Liberty Hall in Tyler.
Along with the movie, the audience will see a floor show during which many of the iconic scenes are presented live.
The show has a reputation for attracting enthusiastic audience members who come dressed in a costume inspired by the movie, scream out the dialogue and use props during key moments. Scripts and prop bags will be distributed inside the theater.
Audience participation is part of the fun, said Coby Archa, who along with Sandy Junek, is directing the show. “Without the audience, our experience (on stage) is nothing. We love the energy of the live audience.”
Junek said that before each performance, they encourage those in the theater to join in.
“This allows the audience to really get ready ... and to know that they are there to have fun and fun is expected,” she said. “We want the moviegoer to leave there and talk about how much fun they had to all of their friends and say how much they cannot wait for next year’s show.”
The sexually suggestive musical comedy debuted in 1975. Strange things happen when a couple, Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), take refuge on a stormy might in the castle of bizarre scientist Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry) and its unusal inhabitants. The movie is known for outrageous moments and fun songs.
“I think it’s lasted for so long in pop culture because everyone can see themselves in at least one of the characters,” said Archa, who has directed the show for six years. “Characters that usually don’t have a voice do in ‘Rocky Horror.’”
Junek said the movie gives viewers permission to have fun. “It’s almost as though you’re allowed to let your alter ego out of the box for a night of enjoyment.”
A challenge is synchronizing what takes place on stage with what is on the screen.
“We have to copy and pace the show to the film,” Archa said. “There are creative ways to copy what’s on screen while enhancing the audience’s experience. We want this to be an experience.”
Junek said they work hard to “stay true to the movie while making it our own show. Not all of the scenes are done as we do need time to change or prepare for another scene, but most are replicated.”
The show will begin at 11 p.m. on both days at 103 E. Erwin St. The film is rated R and admission is limited to those 17 and older. Tickets cost $20 and balcony boxes that seat four cost $100.
In past years, the shows have sold out in advance. For tickets, go to libertytyler.com.