A woman famous for incorporating the beauty of flowers into just about everything she does will speak in Tyler next week.
The Gertrude Windsor Garden Club will present Margot Shaw, the editor of Flower Magazine and author of "Living Floral: Entertaining and Decorating with Flowers," 4 p.m. Wednesday at Willow Brook Country Club, 3205 W. Erwin St.
Tickets cost $65. For more information or to buy a ticket, contact the club at gwgcparty@gmail.com.
Garden Party with Margot Shaw will raise funds that the garden club will use to maintain the Heritage Rose Garden located within Tyler Rose Garden, said Kelley Brownlow, club president.
Brownlow said that Shaw's message of enjoying flowers is perfect for a city known as the Rose Capital of the World and just days before the start of Tyler's popular Azalea and Spring Flower Trail.
"Her message has a broad appeal," Brownlow said. "It's more than just about growing flowers. It's about how to live with flowers."
In "Living Floral," Shaw presents practical advice and resources for incorporating flowers and floral design into all aspects of life. The book also contains profiles of top tastemakers who share their joy of flowers.
A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Shaw started her magazine 12 years ago after she could not find anything else that spoke to her passion.
The Gertrude Windsor Garden Club was founded in 1950 and is affiliated with Garden Club of America, Texas Garden Clubs and Tyler Council of Garden Clubs.
Its programs and projects promote a love of gardening and preservation of the environment.