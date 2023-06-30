Fourth of July festivities in Longview, Tyler and surrounding communities will offer plenty of music, activities, food and fireworks.
Longview
Fireworks and Freedom Celebration, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd. Concert on the live music stage will feature headliner Marc Broussard at 8 p.m., with Ryan Matthew opening at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. The event also will include cruise night, patriotic car show, vendors and hot dog, barbecue and ice cream eating contests. Admission: free. Information: https://www.longviewtexas.gov/2394/Fireworks .
Tyler
Fourth of July Celebration, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Lindsey Park, 12557 Spur 364. The event will include live entertainment, vendors and food trucks. The fireworks show is set to start around 9 p.m. Admission: free. Information: http://www.tylerparksandrec.com/ .
Family Fireworks Celebration, 6 p.m. Friday, South Spring Baptist Church, 17002 U.S. 69. The event will include family-friendly activities, inflatables, crafts, playgrounds, food trucks and prize giveaways. Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/southspringbaptist/ .
“Celebrate America Fireworks Show,” 6:30 p.m. Monday, Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 13590 Texas 110 S. The event will include live music by country band 6 Miles to Mixon. Events in the Venue include a live band and illusionist Joe Schmidt. Free hot dogs, water and watermelon will be provided. Food trucks will be on site. Fireworks show begins at dusk. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned food items for area food banks. Admission: free. Information: (903) 561-0445.
Big Sandy
“Let Freedom Ring” July 4 Celebration, Tuesday, Big Sandy City Park, 401 N. Wildcat Drive. Parade starts at 8:30 p.m., activities at 9 p.m. and fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/BigSandyTXChamberofCommerce/ .
Canton
Fourth of July Celebration, 5 p.m. Tuesday, downtown. The event will include a bike decorating and watermelon eating contest for children, parade and fireworks show. The fourth annual hot dog eating competition starts at 6 p.m. The parade will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks show will begin following the parade on the west side of First Monday Grounds. Information: https://www.cantontexaschamber.com/ .
Carthage
Fourth of July Celebration, 12 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Lake Murvaul. The event will include live music and a kids’ zone. Food will be available for purchase. A vehicle parade is set for 3 p.m., followed by a boat parade at dusk. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/events/609338291017260
Gilmer
Fourth of July Celebration, presented by East Texas Yamboree Association, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Yamboree Events Center, 181 Bob Glaze Drive. An air show will begin at 7:30 p.m. and the fireworks will start at 9 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/easttexasyamboree .
Gladewater
Freedom Fest Fireworks, 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Lake Gladewater. Festivities will include food trucks, a sky dive team at 6 p.m. and a boat parade. The parade will begin at 8 p.m., followed by the fireworks show at 9 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/gladewatercoc .
Henderson
Fourth of July Freedom Festival, 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Lake Forest Park, 100 Texas 64. The event will feature food vendors and live music, including a performance by Lee Mathis & the Brutally Handsome. The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. Information: https://www.facebook.com/cityofhendersontx/ .
Jefferson
Jefferson Salutes America Fourth of July Celebration, 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Otstott Park, downtown. Includes children’s parade, band concert, ice cream contest, games, pie and cake auction, face painting, duck races, hot dogs and drinks. Fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. Admission: free. Information: https://visitjeffersontexas.com/ .
Kilgore
Fourth of July Extravaganza, 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Kilgore City Park, corner of Wood and North streets. Festivities will include live music from the Jukebox Heroes, food vendors and fireworks show. Information: https://www.kilgoremainstreet.com/ .
Marshall
Food, Family & Fireworks, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Bear Creek Smokehouse, 10857 Texas 154. Festivities will include food and live music from Honey Duo. The fireworks will begin after 9 p.m. Admission: free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/BearCreekSmokehouse .