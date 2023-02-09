Comedian Jim Breuer is bringing his “Freedom of Laughter” Tour to East Texas.
Breuer, a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member, will hit the stage Friday at LeTourneau University’s Belcher Center.
Breuer appeared on “Saturday Night Live” from 1995 to 1998, alongside other cast members that included Will Ferrell, David Spade and Norm McDonald. He has appeared with actor Kevin James in “Kevin Can Wait” on CBS and in films such as “Zookeeper,” “Dick,” “Titan A.E.” and “Half Baked.”
“Jim Breuer was a ‘Saturday Night Live’ star for the last five or six years of the ‘90s and started doing movies pretty quickly after that,” Belcher Center Senior Director Cody Bowen said. “He was part of the all-star cast at that time and was well known for his role as Goat Boy."
That was one of his biggest sketches, Bowen said, adding that another one was his impersonation of Joe Pesci on "Saturday Night Live's" "The Joe Pesci Show."
Bowen said in his opinion, Breuer is among the top most animated comedians.
“He and Jim Carrey have very similar comedy styles,” he said. “He has a very recognizable face and if you’ve seen him before, you’ll remember him.”
Bowen added that Breuer's comedy is clean and family-friendly.
“That’s’ a big thing for us here at LeTourneau and that’s the thing he wants to make sure is clear,” Bowen said. “He makes sure that anybody of any age can come and have a good time. There aren’t a lot of places that you’ll see completely clean comedy.”
And, Bowen said, the Friday before Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to see the show.
“With Valentine’s Day falling during the week, this is the night to go out and give the gift of laughter,” he said.