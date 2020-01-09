On Saturday, people can fish for trout in Tyler or take a class in fly-fishing in Athens.
The 14th annual Trails to Trout fishing day is set from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tyler Nature Center, 11942 FM 848.
No registration is required and participants do not have to buy a fishing license, according to information from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Staff members and volunteers will be available to help people and some fishing equipment will be available, the announcement said.
Those who plan to fish are advised to bring their own equipment and bait. Organizers are encouraging children to fish with a light-action rod and reel with small fishing hooks, light line, small bobbers and small split shot.
Bait can include salmon eggs, whole kernel corn, marshmallows, small worms or prepared trout bait. Those who plan to keep fish they catch should bring a stringer or small cooler.
Anglers can keep up to five rainbow trout and one channel catfish.
Earlier this month, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department employees stocked the pond with thousands of rainbow trout.
After fishing at the pond, families are encouraged to explore the nearby hiking trails to complete the outdoors experience.
Tyler Nature Center is located off FM 848, south of Tyler. Parking is available near the kiosk. Participants are advised to use the concrete trail to get to the pond.
The 82-acre Nature Center is open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. weekdays and for special events. The center includes a visitor’s area, indoor and outdoor classrooms. On the grounds are wetlands, grasslands and ponds.
The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center in Athens will hold a class for fly-fishing beginners from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
Instruction will focus on equipment, knot tying and casting. Participants can fish for rainbow trout in the center’s casting pond.
Equipment will be provided for those who do not have any. The fee to take part is $50 and includes lunch and a season pass to TFFC, according to information from Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Reservations are required. To register by telephone, call or text Craig Brooks at 903-670-2222 or send an email to craig.brooks@tpwd.texas.gov .