The 34th annual Freeze Your Fanny bike ride benefiting East Texas Lightnin’ is set to roll out Feb. 5, freezing temperatures or not.
East Texas Lightnin’ is an independent team of athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The athletes participate in Special Olympics events throughout Texas and the team is based in Longview.
The event, which includes a 10-mile course, a 30-mile course and a 65-mile course, will begin at 10 a.m. at Orr PreOwned Longview, 4288 U.S. 259.
Chris Hoefer, one of the event organizers, said this year’s starting point is a change from previous years when the ride would begin at Johnston-McQueen Elementary School.
“Orr is one of our big sponsors and (changing the starting point) it’s not adding any more miles to the routes,” Hoefer said. “We were limited to what we could do at the school and Orr is right there.”
Hoefer said organizers are expecting 250 to 300 participants.
“We still have the virtual rides, too,” he said. “And you can ride that anywhere you want and at any time you want.”
Online registration ends Feb. 1 for all three regular courses and the 30-mile virtual ride and Feb. 4 for the 10- and 65-mile virtual rides.
However, there will be an opportunity to register in person the day before the event.
“You can show up at Orr the day before and pick up your package or register from noon to 6 p.m.,” Hoefer said.
The $40 entry fee is the same for all courses, including the virtual rides.
“You’ll get a T-shirt and we’re offering a little backpack this year,” Hoefer said.
An addition to this year’s event, Hoefer said, will be the participation of children from special needs organization Ainsley’s Angels.
“They are … kids being pulled on bicycles and we’ll have about three or four of them out there,” he said. “And these are customized chariots that they ride in.”