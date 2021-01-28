Regardless of whether it’s freezing or not, cyclists will be out in force Feb. 6 for the 33rd annual Freeze Your Fanny bike ride benefiting East Texas Lightnin’, Gregg County’s Special Olympics team.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. at Johnston-McQueen Elementary School, 422 FM 2751 in Longview, and includes a 10-mile course, a 30-mile course and a 65-mile course.
Stevie Brannon, one of the event organizers, said the annual bike ride usually brings in more than 100 participants.
“This is our 33rd annual ride, and we should get anywhere from about 100 to 200 participants, but with the COVID issues we’re really unsure what kind of turnout we’ll have,” Brannon said Tuesday. “But so far we’ve gotten about 60 who have already signed up and we still have a week or so to go before the event.”
Brannon said the event draws both individual riders and families.
“The families that come out usually do the 10-mile bike ride,” he said.
As far as a preference for actually riding in freezing temperatures, Brannon said it varies from rider to rider.
“There has been times when it actually was a freeze your fanny type of day and a lot of them enjoy it,” he said. “And there are some who tap out before they finish their ride when it’s too cold.”
Although registration takes place online, Brannon said there is an opportunity on the day of the event for anyone who wants to register. Online registration ends Feb. 5.
“Registration will resume early that morning if someone wants to come the day of to register,” he said.
The event also includes virtual rides.
“Those interested in the virtual ride can go online and register,” Brannon said. “There is also a place to donate if you don’t want to do the bike ride.”