The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Gladewater Arts & Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Broadway Elementary School, 200 E. Broadway Ave., Gladewater. Featuring arts and crafts, homemade goods, jewelry, unique handmade items, food, toys. Information: https://www.facebook.com/gladewatercrafts/ .
The Greatest Showman, 7 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St., Tyler. The story of American showman P.T. Barnum, founder of the circus that became the traveling Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $12 to $14. Information: https://www.facebook.com/LibertyHallTyler/ .
Living History Event, 9:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Walker Manor Bed & Breakfast, 214 E. Commerce Ave., Gladewater. Experience East Texas life from 1850 to 1915 with live demonstrations, stories, petting zoo, military drills, Civil War reenactment, butter making, chuck wagon cooking, bread making, quilting, weavers, spinners, various displays and an old-fashioned Sunday church service. Admission: $5. Saturday’s event also includes a ladies tea and fashion show beginning at 12:05 p.m. and an evening soiree with dancing and music at 7:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets: $10 for tea and fashion show, $30 for dance and meal. To purchase tickets, call (903) 845-7054. Information: https://walkermanortx.com/index.html .
Broadway at the View, “Jiving to the Jukebox,” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, 313 W. Tyler St. Longview. Tickets: $25, $50, $200. Information: https://artsviewchildrenstheatre.com/ .
Gregg County Fair, Friday and Saturday, Longview Fairgrounds and Exhibit Building: Gate admission: $6, free for children 3 years old and younger, senior citizens, military with proper identification. Armbands: $35. Information: www.greggcountyfair.com or (903) 753-4478.
“Rock ‘n’ Roll at the Kokomo,” starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 8 p.m. Free movie follows concert: “Follow That Dream” and “Viva Las Vegas,” starring Elvis Presley. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
Rose City Fiesta, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Bergfeld Park, 1510 S. College Ave., Tyler. A diverse festival of Hispanic and Latin American culture, featuring live music, dance performances, art exhibits, educational booths and family activities. Information: https://www.facebook.com/TylerHBA .
“Romantic Interludes,” presented by the Marshall Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Saturday, Baker Auditorium at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall. Season opening concert, conducted by Kermit Poling, will feature Wideman Gold Medalist pianist Crystal Jiang along with the music of Rachmaninoff and Dvorak. Tickets: $30 advance, $35 at door; $10 students, free for children under 12 years old. Information: www.marshallsymphony.com .