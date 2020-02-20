Theatre Longview will have audience members laughing their way home with its production of “Greater Tuna,” Feb. 28-March 1 at Grace Crossing United Methodist Church.
Director Christy Morris, debuting her rendition of the Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard play, said she loves “Greater Tuna” because it addresses issues such as racism and hypocrisy with humor. The production usually uses a handful of actors, which requires them to be able to change characters quickly and results in some hysterical scenes.
“Because (‘Greater Tuna’) involves the cast playing different characters, the set needs to be minimal. This puts a lot of responsibility on the actors to create the space and make it feel three dimensional and real,” Morris said.
She rates this play between PG and PG-13 for some adult humor and mild language, and information from Theatre Longview cautioned that the play is a “well-known work of satirical art” that “does not reflect the opinions and values of our performance and rehearsal venues.”
“Most of the Southern comedies we have performed are lighthearted, this play pokes at the stereotypes of small southern towns with humor, but does not pull and punches,” Morris said. “It’s very relatable, but also very silly and over the top. I feel like the authors are laughing with small backwoods towns and not at them.”
Actor Vic Morris, Christy’s husband, is playing not one, but nine of the 20 different characters on-stage, including seven men, one woman and a dog.
“‘Greater Tuna’ uses humor to shed a light on uncomfortable issues, such as racism, that are significant to our culture,” Vic said. “It creates a safe environment that challenges us to examine our own prejudices while we laugh at the absurdity that we see on-stage.”
“We hope that everyone will be able to laugh at the absurd ridiculousness of the characters in each of their scenes and find something that challenges us to change for the better — either to love someone that is different, love someone better than we have before or maybe learn to love ourselves in a more healthy way,” Vic said.
Christy has been obsessed with acting and theatre since she was a child, participating in high school theatre classes and majoring in the art in college. The Morrises joined Theatre Longview in 2016 with the production of “Beauty and the Beast.”
After only a year in high school theatre, Vic did not think he had what it took to move on to bigger stages. It was not until Christy convinced him to participate in 2016 that Vic returned to the stage, which helped take his mind off of the loss of his father to cancer.
Since then, Vic and Christy have participated in almost every production with Theatre Longview, either behind-the-scenes or onstage.
“Theater became something we enjoy together,” Vic said.