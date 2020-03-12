From Staff Reports
Greenwood Cemetery will take its place in Longview’s sesquicentennial celebration Saturday with a special walk through the history found in the city’s oldest cemetery.
Tours begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery at 705 Magrill, with actors in period costumes portraying the important people in Longview’s history who are buried in the cemetery. The final tour starts at 11:30 a.m. The free event, which is hosted by Greenwood Cemetery Association, is part of the Junior League of Longview’s 150 Passport Program, which features activities at a variety of downtown organizations through March 21.
Visitors will meet actors portraying more than a dozen significant historic Longview residents, including Ossamus Methvin, Mayor Gabriel Bodenheim, Congressman Reese DeGraffenreid, businessman Frank T. Rembert, Viola Bivins, Mary Noel Mobberly, George Addison Kelly and Judge J. N. Campbell. The Levy family, lost in the 1900 Galveston Hurricane, will share their story, as well as “the little lost girl” whose iron casket was accidentally unearthed in downtown and later interred at Greenwood. A teepee will be placed in the northwest corner of the cemetery to remind visitors that the Native Americans were here before us, and a black employee of the historic Magnolia Hotel will remind them that cemeteries were historically segregated.
Children visiting Greenwood on Saturday also will have the opportunity to do a gravestone rubbing.