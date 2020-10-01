Put on your walking shoes.
The Gregg County Historical Museum is gearing up for its first Historic Walking Tour of Downtown Longview.
The tour will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday at the museum, 214 N. Fredonia St. Tours are scheduled every 30 minutes with the last tour beginning at 2 p.m.
After the museum’s annual Landmarks of Longview home tour was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, other options were considered.
“We usually have our Landmarks of Longview home tours and we go into people’s houses,” museum Executive Director Lindsay Loy said. “But because that is not an option this year, we decided to rethink the home tour situation and came up with the historical new downtown walking tour.”
Loy said anyone planning to go on the tour needs to register.
“You have to RSVP for your tour slot because each tour group only consists of 10 people so we can social distance better,” she said.
After the tour leaves the museum, Loy said the group will head to the post office and from there, to the Alton Plaza/Petroleum Building.
“They will allow us to go inside to look at some of the remodeling and restoration work they did on that building,” Loy said.
Next stop will be the Gregg County Courthouse and then on to First Presbyterian Church.
“We will take a look at the whole church layout, and from there we’re going to go all the way down to Center Street to the Central Fire Station where they will have the antique fire truck out for everyone to take photos with,” Loy said.
The tour group will then head down Tyler Street where participants will hear the story of the 1894 Dalton Gang bank robbery.
“Someone will tell us about the bank robbery, and then we’ll go across the street to VeraBank,” Loy said. “Their staff will be outside telling people about the history of the building and banking in Longview.”
The tour will end back at the museum.
“It’s about 1.2 miles, and we’re encouraging people to bring their masks,” Loy said. “I think it’s going to be a really fun day. You not only learn about the buildings, you also learn about other things that were on the site before those particular buildings were built.”
Tours run every 30 minutes beginning at 10 a.m. and are limited to 10 people per tour group.
Cost is $20 per ticket.
For information or to reserve tickets, go to www.gregghistorical.org .