East Texas Gusher Days, an annual event celebrating Gladewater’s rich oil history, returns this weekend.
The event kicks off Friday and continues Saturday and includes a car show, wrestling, arts and crafts, food trucks, a chili cook-off, live entertainment, a street dance, health fair and more.
Gladewater Chamber of Commerce President Lois Reed said, “We’re putting our 150th celebration in with our Gusher Days and to make those two mesh, we are having a sanctioned 42 (domino) Tournament here in Gladewater."
Reed added, “We are having a Longest Beard contest to go along with the 150th celebration and we are having the Best Dressed Roughnecks contest.”
The two-day festival will include musical performances from Venture South and the Darrin Morris Band.
“If you like country music, Darrin Morris is our headliner for Saturday. And Friday night it will be the Venture South band and they … perform all over this area,” Reed said. “You don’t have to pay a cover fee or buy a ticket, just bring your lawn chair.”
League of Lions Wrestling will be back this year, taking the ring at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
“I am so shocked the wrestlers are so popular,” Reed said. “We have increased the area for people to put their lawn chairs to watch.”
As of Monday, Reed said people were still checking to see if spots were available for more vendors.
“We have almost 100 vendors and we have a waiting list,” she said.
Although the festival no longer includes a carnival, Reed said there are plenty of kid-friendly activities, including inflatables, games, face painting, airbrush tattoos and a dunking booth.
“I gave suggestions on who they should get to sit up there for the dunking booth,” Reed laughed. “It’s got to be people the public knows and then they will spend more money trying to dunk them.”
Reed said Gusher Days usually draws a big crowd.
“Even without a carnival, we still probably push close to 2,500 to 3,000 people,” she said. “And Darrin Morris last year had the biggest crowd we’ve ever had for one of our street dances.”
A Classic Car Show is set for 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.
“If the weather is pretty on Saturday morning, classic car drivers love to come and show off their cars,” Reed said.
Another popular part of the festival, Reed said, is Saturday's Brownie Bowl Licking Contest.
"The high school cheerleaders are going to perform just before the brownie bowl licking starts and get the crowd all enthusiastic," Reed said. "We have two age groups for the contest."
Reed added, Gusher Days allows people to get out and be in an atmosphere where they can have fun with their families.
"Also, the vendors are excited to be able to show what they’ve been working on," she said. "So, it’s just a fun time."