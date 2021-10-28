The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
Trick-or-treating:
- Trunk or Treat & Costume Contest, benefiting Longview Dream Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Longview Exhibit Center, 1123 Jaycee Drive, Longview. Hosted by ADB & Sparklight, the event will include candy, games, food and prizes. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 653-1740.
- Historic Downtown Kilgore Trick-or-Treat, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Includes candy handed out by community organizations and downtown merchants along East Main and Rusk streets, photo opportunities and costumes. Information: kilgoremainstreet.com/downtown-trick-or-treat .
- Trick or Treat on College Street, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Annual fall festival on the LeTourneau University campus in Longview, featuring a drive-thru experience with candy and treats.
- Candy Crawl, 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Mall. Offers families a fun, interactive location for children to show off their costumes and go trick-or-treating.
- Halloween on the Square, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, downtown Carthage. Trick-or-treating around the Square, featuring candy and surprises.
"Christmas in October," presented by LeTourneau University Fine Arts Department, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Trinity Episcopal Church, 906 Padon St., Longview. Directed by Jim Taylor, the LeTourneau Singers and Longview Civic Chorus will be accompanied by chamber orchestra performing lyric carols of John Rutter, Dan Forrest and other composers. Admission: Free. Information: http://www.letu.edu/ .
Kilgore Cruise Night, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, downtown Kilgore. Admission: Free. Information: facebook.com/KilgoreCruiseNight and facebook.com/KilgoreMercantile/.
“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” presented by the Opera House Theatre Players, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Union Baptist Church, 501 Houston St., Jefferson. Tickets: $15. Information: jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com or (903) 601-4515.
“KilGORE Horror Movie Festival,” continues today through Saturday, Dodson Auditorium, Kilgore College campus. A movie will be shown at 7:30 p.m. each day of the festival with a matinee at noon Saturday. Admission: $20 for a week’s pass, $4 for a single movie pass; $10 for a week’s pass for Kilgore College students, $2 for single movie pass. Social distancing and masks are encouraged. Information: Dodson Auditorium Facebook page.