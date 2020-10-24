The City of Longview is encouraging residents to follow safety guidelines for gatherings and public events as they prepare for Halloween this year. Meanwhile, popular Longview Halloween attractions are taking extra precautions to ensure safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
City spokesman Shawn Hara said the city does not have any specific regulations in place related to Halloween or trick-or-treating, but residents are encouraged to follow existing guidelines and recommendations.
In keeping with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders, the city is asking residents to avoid gatherings of groups of more than 10 people, Hara said. The city is also encouraging everyone to follow recommendations for hygiene, social distancing and wearing masks.
Hara said citations would be a last resort and would be considered on a case-by-case basis by the Longview Police Department.
“Similar to our approach throughout the entire COVID-19 pandemic, we are concerned primarily with education and encouraging residents to make wise decisions in keeping with recommendations from the CDC and the governor’s executive orders,” he said.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines pertaining to Halloween include wearing face masks, washing hands and maintaining 6 feet for social distancing. The CDC encourages people to avoid trick-or-treaters, if possible, and to prepare a station of individually bagged treats for children to take.
For children, the CDC also encourages wearing a face mask and noted that a Halloween costume mask is not a substitute.
Local haunted attractions are taking those recommendations into consideration for their Halloween season.
Longview haunted house attractions Graystone Haunted Manor and Doc Wilkes House of Horrors are open on weekends during the Halloween season.
Graystone, at 13481 FM 968 West, is open 7 p.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. Doc Wilkes, at 1228 Market St., is open 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday and 7:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
At Doc Wilkes, owner Eugene Wilkes said attractions include a haunted house, haunted maze and fright show museum.
Attendees are required to wear face masks and have their temperatures taken before purchasing a ticket, Wilkes said. Additionally, staff members have their temperatures taken each night before interacting with guests, he said.
“We also ask people to maintain 6 feet for social distancing,” Wilkes said. “Inside the haunted house, we accomplish that by sending them inside in their individual, small groups. We have a lot of rooms, and usually each group will be separated by two or three rooms.”
Additionally, because the haunted house takes on a medical theme with a sinister doctor, most actors already are in face masks themselves, he said.
Wilkes said he hopes people find ways to celebrate Halloween this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I like to see people having safe, clean fun. That’s what it’s all about,” Wilkes said. “A lot of people have canceled Halloween activities this year, but I think you can still have a safe Halloween even during this pandemic.”
Wilkes said trick-or-treating may not be the right activity for everyone as they may not want to interact with strangers. But he hopes this year prompts more family activities and togetherness.
“You can dress up, play games — there’s a lot you can do,” he said. “I really hope people find things they can do as a family.”