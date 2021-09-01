More than 1,000 rabbits will be on display during the East Texas Rabbit Breeders Association’s Rabbit Show this weekend in the Longview Exhibit Building at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Anita Matthews, president of the association, said the group has been hosting the rabbit show for several years.
“We host about three shows a year in different states,” she said. “We have another one coming up in Shreveport at the State Fair.”
Matthews, who lives in Tennessee, said the group's first show was in Longview.
“(The group has) been together now for about 10 years,” she said. “When I lived in Texas, my daughter got started with rabbits in 4-H and then me and two other women formed this group. We hosted our very first show at Maude Cobb.”
Saturday's show will be larger with smaller shows Friday and Sunday.
“On Saturday, it will be all day until we get done,” she said. “On Sunday, we also have another singles show that will start at 8 in the morning.”
Although the numbers for the show are looking good, Matthews said they did lose some participants because of Hurricane Ida.
“Unfortunately, there are a lot of southern Louisiana people who won’t be able to make it,” she said. “Right now, we are looking at 1,500 rabbits, which will be shown twice on Saturday. And that’s not including the ones people are bringing to sell.”
She encourages anyone looking for a pet rabbit to come and look around.
“I would suggest if they’re looking for something for show or for a pet, they might want to get there Friday evening or early Saturday evening because they get sold very quick,” she said
The competition includes Best of Breed and Best in Show.
“There are 50 breeds in the American Rabbit Breeders Association, and there are several other ones that are trying to become new breeds that also will show as exhibition breeds,” she said. “We don’t always have representatives from all 50 breeds because there are some breeds they consider to be rare and the only time you would ever see those would be at our annual convention.”
Competition categories include open and youth.
“Youth is for any child 19 years of age and anybody 19 and over will compete in the open category,” she said. “They all compete for Best of Breed and at the end of the day, all the Best of Breed winners will go up … and the judge will judge each rabbit on what it’s supposed to be according to their standard of perfection.”
In addition to Best of Breed and Best in Show, Matthews said the event also will include runner-up, Reserve in Show and Second Reserve in Show.
“We’re giving trophies for Best in Show and Reserve in Show,” she said. “They’re being donated to us from another club in West Texas.”
For anyone wanting to see more than just the rabbits, there also will be "cavies."
“It’s our fancy word for guinea pigs. The cavies that are shown are a little fancier than what you would see in a pet store,” Matthews said. “They’re a lot stockier, and their fur is a lot nicer. You can really tell the difference when you see these cavies as opposed to the guinea pigs you see in a pet shop.”
Matthews said the show draws participants from all over.
“We have people coming from Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, New Mexico and of course, Texas,” she said.
The theme for the rabbit show is “Cajuns and Cowboys.”
“This is actually a show I took over from another club. Several years ago we were given the opportunity … and the other club president asked if I would like to take over the show and keep the theme,” Matthews said.
Youths make up the majority of participants.
“We get lots of new people for our show every year, and our biggest numbers are from our youths,” Matthews said. “That’s one thing I’m proud of, that we’ve always pushed the youths.”
Matthews’ daughter, Farrah “Wren” Chalue, started out as a youth exhibiting rabbits and is now an American Rabbit Breeders Association judge.
“She started as an exhibitor but … she didn’t even want rabbits. She wanted to exhibit something different, like a goat or something like that,” Matthews said. “I went behind her back and bought her two anyway and she took them to a show and we won. After that, she was hooked.”
Matthews said they are encouraging people to wear a mask to the show.
“Everybody will be in close proximity, so it will be hard to social distance," she said. “I’ll be wearing one.”