The Harrison County Historical Museum has opened “Service & Sacrifice,” a new permanent military exhibit at Memorial City Hall in downtown Marshall.
Through a collection of well-preserved artifacts and collections, the military museum will honor Harrison County veterans of all eras, from the Civil War through the most recent wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“The Harrison County Historical Museum is very excited about the opening of ‘Service & Sacrifice,’” said Executive Director Becky Palmer, adding that the exhibit has been 10 years in the making.
“This has been a long-awaited goal, and we’re about to see all the hard work, all the donations, all the grant funds come to fruition,” she said.
Palmer thanked former Executive Director Janet Cook for her efforts on the project.
“We owe Janet Cook a great deal of gratitude. She’s worked very hard getting this taken care of and making this possible,” Palmer said.
“We are proud of what we’ve been able to do with the artifacts and the documents and the photos that are from our research center, the Inez Hatley Hughes Research Center, and with the memorabilia and artifacts that families have given to us on behalf of their service members who were family,” Palmer said.
Mini films and interactive stations are a few of the attractions of the exhibit at the recently renovated Memorial City Hall.
“Memorial City Hall was dedicated in 1927 to veterans, which is why we call it Memorial City Hall, and we’re happy to be there to continue that tradition,” Palmer said.
The permanent military exhibit occupies 1,700 square feet on the first floor of Memorial City Hall.
“That is the Steve and Penny Carlile Gallery on that floor,” Palmer said.
The gallery is named in honor of the local philanthropists, whose $100,000 donation helped make the veterans museum a reality.
“As of right now, it will be (open) five days a week just like the historical museum in the 1901 courthouse,” Palmer said, with the same hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Veterans are invited to enter their information in the museum’s “Hometown Heroes” interactive database at a mounted kiosk near the elevator. All they’ll need is proof of service via a DD214 form, which shows the branch they served, dates and medals they earned.
“They can bring any pictures they have from service in their uniforms,” Palmer said.” They can also put in there any personal stories that they want to put in.
“It can be as big of an exhibit for each veteran as they like or just that they served and where they served, so they need to bring their things,” she said.
Exhibit visitors will be able to look up any hometown veteran’s name via the kiosk.
“You can simply type in that veteran’s name and that veteran’s service,” Palmer said. “Everything that veteran has put in about their service record — pictures, stories, whatever — that will come up. Any veteran can be a part of these exhibits through that.”
Palmer said veterans also can input the information from home on the internet.
“You can go to the (museum’s) website and enter all of those things yourself without even having to do it at the museum,” she said.
The museum also has created several publications in honor of the grand opening.
“We have three publications coming out with this, four counting the Tuskegee Airmen,” Palmer said.
The booklet, “Harrison County’s Tuskegee Airmen” will be on sale, telling the story about the airmen who became the nation’s first black military pilots in World War II. Four of the Tuskegee Airmen — Romeo Williams, Charles Johnson, Fred Weathersby and Mac Hopkins — were from Harrison County.
Their story also is included in the exhibit in the permanent museum.
“We have one whole section that is the Tuskegee Airmen with an interactive video that goes with that mounted in the museum,” Palmer said.