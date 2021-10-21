The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities in the Longview area.
Haunted Houses:
• Graystone Haunted Manor, 13481 FM 968 W., Longview. 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Tickets: $25 general admission, $35 VIP. Information: www.graystonehaunt.com ;
• Doc Wilkes House of Horrors, 1228 Market St., Longview. 7:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. Tickets: $20 general admission, $25 VIP. Information: http://www.docwilkeshaunt.com/ .
Classic Arms Productions Gun & Knife Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Longview Exhibit Building, 1123 Jaycee Drive. Tickets: $9 adults, $2 children 6-11, younger than 18 admitted with parent only. Information: 985-624-8577, www.capgunshows.com .
Historic Haunts & Legends of Longview, Saturday, downtown Longview. Haunted Walking Tours depart from Gregg County Historical Museum at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. Tickets: $20, available at eventbrite.com ; Pumpkin Glo, 4 p.m. Admission: free. Information: gregghistorical.org/pumpkinglo ; Movie Night: “Hocus Pocus,” 7:30 p.m., VeraBank, 200 N. Fredonia St.; Costume contests for children and adults, 7 p.m., VeraBank. Information: http://gregghistorical.org/ .
Boo and Brew, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Longview Mall. Includes beer and fun for adults and festive activities for children, such as inflatables, a hayride, crafts and face painting. A "Howl-o-ween" pet costume contest begins at 3 p.m., with prizes for first, second and third place.
Country Music Legend Larry Gatlin in Concert, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Memorial City Hall, 110 E. Houston St., Marshall. Tickets: $40 and up. Information: (903) 934-7992 or www.memorialcityhall.com .