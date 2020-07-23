The LeTourneau University Belcher Center is moving forward with plans for its 14th performance series, “Heart & Soul,” after the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the rescheduling of one of its performances.
The first performance of the season is “The Official Blues Brothers Revue,” scheduled for Nov. 7.
“This is the official review endorsed by Dan Aykroyd and Judith Belushi (widow of John Belushi),” said Belcher Center Senior Director Cody Bowen.
Other shows in the performance series include “A Christmas Carol,” “The Music of Same Cooke: A Change is Gonna Come,” “Leanne Morgan” and “One Night in Memphis.”
“Our last show of the season is the re-rescheduled ‘Yesterday and Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience’ on April 23,” Bowen said.
He said when events and activities began shutting down in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Belcher Center canceled performances through April and May.
“At the time it included only one of the Belcher Center’s performances, which was ‘Yesterday and Today, ’” Bowen said. “Everything else we had planned between the end of March and end of May were local rentals, including dance recitals, graduations, all the things that were typical end-of-year type of events for us.”
Bowen said “Yesterday and Today” was first rescheduled for July.
“As we approached the end of May, we actually rescheduled it again, and now it’s at the end of April 2021. As we came into April and May, one of the first things I had to do to even think about trying to have any performances this next year was, for one, to back the shows up as far as I could,” Bowen said. “We were actually looking into beginning our season in early October or late September and very quickly realized that wasn’t going to work.”
Bowen said other concerns also came into play when planning the upcoming season.
“On top of that, getting all of the artists I had chosen to accept the dates I had given them, every artist had to sign a COVID addendum,” he said. “Basically, what that means is that every artist had to agree that if I could not sell the performance at 100% capacity, then we had to reschedule.”
Fortunately, Bowen said, each artist has signed.
“From that first show all the way through the end of April, every artist has signed and agreed that if we cannot have it on that date at 100% capacity then we will reschedule for some time within 12 to 18 months,” he said.
In addition to the performance series, the Belcher Center also is home to other events throughout the year.
“We’re the home of the symphony, the ballet, the symphonic band, Neal McCoy and his Angel Network concert, United Leadership Conference and Poverty Conference,” Bowen said. “There are so many annual events that we have, and some of them have decided to cancel and some have decided to continue.”
Bowen said state mandates concerning social distancing will be followed for anyone renting the Belcher Center.
“The first event we will have at the Belcher Center will be Sept. 17 — the United Leadership Conference. So, all of the renters, if they decide to use the theater, will follow state mandates for percentages and capacity, which right now is skipping at least two seats and skipping every other row,” he said. “The United Leadership, for example, can only sell between 550 and 580 tickets out of 2,000 seats.
Bowen said everyone who attends events at the Belcher Center will be required to wear a mask upon entering and exiting the venue.
“Once you take your seat, you can remove your mask, but if you’re moving about the theater, going to the bathroom or any public spaces, you will be required to wear a mask,” he said.
Social distancing stickers and arrows also will be in place.
“They will direct people so they aren’t just wandering around,” Bowen said. “We’ll have extra ushers just to make sure people are not confused and can come in and head straight to their seats.”
Bowen said the Belcher Center, for the first time, also will be able to scan tickets.
“We’ve never been a theater that scans tickets and we’ve never done print at home, but we’ll be able to do both of those now, which means one less touch point,” Bowen said. “There are several things like that we have in place, moving into this next year, that will follow all the state guidelines and safety procedures.”