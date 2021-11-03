After being sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Heritage Syrup Festival returns Nov. 13 to downtown Henderson.
This year marks the 32nd anniversary for the event, which takes place on the Depot Museum grounds and within the 10-block area around Heritage Square in the National Registrar Historic Downtown District.
Suzanne Cross, city of Henderson tourism coordinator, said the festival brings in thousands of attendees each year.
“We have 328 vendors and close to 400 booths,” Cross said. “Hayride shuttles sponsored by the Rusk County 4-H Club are available for $2 and provide transportation between the Depot Museum and downtown.”
The highlight of the festival is the syrup-making demonstration on the grounds of the Depot Museum, where syrup makers operate the museum’s antique mule-powered equipment to produce old-fashioned cane syrup.
In addition to syrup making, activities at the museum also will feature folk artists, an antique tractor display, print shop and sawmill demonstrations, wood carving, quilting and blacksmith demonstrations.
Visitors to the festival can browse the different booths downtown, which include arts and crafts, food and retail. There also will be entertainment throughout the day.
“Beginning at 10 a.m. on the courthouse steps, we will have the East Texas Men in Harmony,” Cross said. “And on stage one at 10 a.m., we will have the Henderson High School drill team.”
Other performers include the Henderson Civic Theatre, the Brooze Brothers, Swampland Revival, Shake, Rattle & Roll, Intensive Dance Company and cloggers.
“The Henderson Civic Theatre will be presenting Broadway hits at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Opera House,” Cross said. “And the Howard-Dickinson House will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.”
Carriage rides will be provided around the festival’s historic area and more than 150 antique and classic cars will be on display at the Rusk County Courthouse.
Cross said the festival also includes several blocks of children’s activities.
“It will be a fun-filled day for the entire family,” she said.