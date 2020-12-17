Special to the News-Journal
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission will present a drive-thru Family Christmas Giveaway featuring Santa and some of his elves at 5 p.m. Saturday in Longview.
Registered families, starting at Women and Family Services, will drive across West Marshall Avenue to Avenue D and then left on Melrose Street to enter a winter wonderland and receive their gifts.
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission is able to provide the Christmas gifts to more than 600 children from the Longview area through donations from the December Toy Drive.
More than 200 families registered over four weeks ago for the annual event sponsored by the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission. Toys are being collected through Dec. 18.
Businesses that participated as drop-off locations for the toy drive include Heritage Mitsubishi, Walmart Super Center on Gilmer Road and Fourth Street, Spring Hill Pharmacy, Dollar General in Spring Hill and Walker Pharmacy in Gladewater.