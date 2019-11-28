A Christmas parade and community tree lighting ceremony on Thursday are among the events that will mark the holiday season in Tyler.
The annual Rotary Clubs of Tyler Christmas Parade is set to step off at 6 p.m. on a route around the downtown Tyler square.
The lineup includes bands, drill teams, floats and community groups, organizers said. The parade will end with the arrival of Santa.
The parade is presented by the South Tyler Rotary, Sunrise Rotary and Rotary Club of Tyler.
Immediately following the parade, a ceremony will be held to light the community Christmas tree on T.B. Butler Fountain Plaza.
Children can get their photo taken with Santa following the ceremony.
Azalea Trail of Lights
Many homes will be lit up on the Azalea Trail of Lights beginning Sunday and continuing through Christmas.
People are encouraged to take a self-guided tour through the Azalea District in the vicinity of Bergfeld Park. A map of the route is available at visittyler.com.
People can go on the Azalea District Trail of Lights Facebook group and vote for their favorite home.
On the nights of Dec. 20 and 21, a live nativity scene will be held in a yard at Lindsey and Broadway streets along the trail.
Hospice Tree Lighting
Hospice of East Texas will host its Holiday Celebration of Life and Tree Lighting 6 p.m. Monday, at the Robert M. Rogers HomePlace campus, 4111 University Blvd. in Tyler.
Anyone can and attend and honor the memory of a friend or family member who has died. The ceremony can be a way for people to help deal with feelings of loss and grief, said information from the organization.
Refreshments will be served.
Hospice of East Texas offers free care to the terminally ill and grief counseling.
‘The Nutcracker’
The Tyler Junior College Academy of Dance will present its annual production of “The Nutcracker” ballet.
Performances are set for 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at Caldwell Auditorium, 300 S. College Ave. in Tyler.
Admission is $15 to $25 for reserved seating. Main seating is $10 for seniors 65 and older, children 12 and younger and TJC students and employees. Tickets are available at TJC.edu/Nutcracker.
The production features a cast of more than 100 including dancers from the Oklahoma City Ballet in principal roles.
Museums Open House
Museums and cultural attractions in downtown Tyler will hold their joint annual open house from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12.
Special activities and refreshments will be offered at each site.
Participating sites are:
- Downtown Visitor’s Center
- Discovery Science Place
- Tyler Innovation Pipeline
- Goodman–LeGrand House
- Smith County Historical Society
- The McClendon House
- Cotton Belt Depot Train Museum
- Tyler Public Library
Mistletoe & Magic
Specialty retailers are set to participate in Mistletoe & Magic, the Junior League of Tyler’s annual holiday market.
General shopping hours are noon to 8 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7 at Harvey Convention Center, 2000 W. Front St.
Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 903-595-5427 or going to juniorleagueoftyler.org. Tickets also will be sold at the door.
Besides general shopping, Mistletoe & Magic has special events with different ticket prices. The events are: early shopping, 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, $35; Brighton Brunch, 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 5, $100 VIP with reserved seating and $50 general; and Miss Kay (Kay Roberson of “Duck Dynasty”) Brunch, 9:30 a.m. to noon Dec. 6, $100 VIP with reserved seating and $50 general.
Mistletoe & Magic raises money that the volunteer organization uses to support its community-service initiatives and nonprofit groups.
UT Tyler chorale concert
The University of Texas at Tyler’s Patriot Singers and Concert Chorale will present their free holiday concert, “Still, Still, Still” at 6 p.m. Saturday at Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St.
The program will include joyful Christmas program carols and anthems both old and new, the announcement said.
‘Light Has Come’
Green Acres Baptist Church will present its holiday program, “Light Has Come,” at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 and 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at the church, 1607 Troup Highway.
It is being promoted as a multi-generational Christmas program featuring more than 700 singers and instrumentalists.
Christmas Downtown
Marvin United Methodist Church, 300 W. Erwin St., will be the host site of Christmas Downtown, a series of free holiday concerts.
Each concert will take place at noon. Patrons can then have lunch for $5 in its Pirtle Hall.
The concerts are:
- Wednesday: TJC Concert Choirs
- Dec. 11: StoBro Ensemble
- Dec. 18: Robinson Handbells
Tidings of Joy concerts
Christ Church, 118 S. Bois d’Arc Ave., will host the Tiding of Joy Noon-Time Concert Series in December.
A light lunch is available following the concerts.
The concerts are:
- Tuesday: Jane Allen-Miller with Vibre Handbell Quartet
- Dec 10: Stephen F. Austin State University Chamber Singers
- Dec. 17: Candice and Ian Aipperspach
‘Messiah’ Sing-Along
Marvin United Methodist Church is inviting the public to attend a free sing-along version of Handel’s moving “Messiah.”
The concert is set for 5 p.m. Dec. 22 and also will include the congregation’s Chancel Choir, an orchestra and soloists.
‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’
The Pollard Theater Center in Tyler is staging “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” in performances Dec. 5 to 7.
Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5 and 6 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the theater on the campus of Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road.
Tickets cost $10 and are available by calling 903-521-0069 or going to showtix4u.com.
Lights of Kiepersol
Kiepersol Vineyards, FM 344 east of Bullard, will hold its Lights of Kiepersol ceremony Friday.
Each year Kiepersol lines the rows of grape vines with white twinkle lights that shine each night from Nov. 29 through Dec. 28.
The holiday themed lighting ceremony marking the lighting is set for 6 p.m.
Yuletide Madrigal Feaste
Tyler Civic Chorale will present a Yuletide Madrigal Feaste 6 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7 at First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St. in Tyler
The event offers a chance to step back to a time of kings, queens, court jesters and minstrels. It will include food, song and dance. Participants will be entertained by jugglers, poets, comedians, instrumentalists and singers.
Tickets cost $40 and are available at tylercivicchorale.org.
Soulful Christmas 2.0
Tyler Civic Theatre, 400 Rose Park Drive, is bringing back George and Anita Faber for another show of holiday songs.
The concerts are set for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 to 22 and 2:30 p.m. Dec. 22.
Tickets cost $25 and are available at tylercivictheatre.com.
Chanukah Klemer Concert
Rabbi Neal Katz of Tyler and fellow singers and musicians will present the Chanukah Klemer Concert at 7 p.m. Monday in Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St.
Performers will present music in the eastern European Jewish tradition.
Tickets are $10 or $15 and available online at libertytyler.com
UT Health tree lighting
The public is invited to the annual ceremony lighting of the UT Health East Texas tree in front of the main hospital at 1000 S. Beckham Ave.
The ceremony is set to begin 5 p.m. Dec. 3. It will include presentations, a live reindeer and an appearance by Santa.
Holiday Brash Bass
The East Texas Symphony Orchestra presents the ETSO Brass Quintet and the Rose City Brass Quintet for an evening of festive music of the season!
The concert is set for 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at Liberty Hall, 103 E. Erwin St. Pictures and refreshments will be available in the lobby beginning at 5 p.m.
This concert is sponsored in part by the Women’s Symphony League of Tyler and Leadership Tyler.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for kids 11 and older and $5 for kids 10 and younger.