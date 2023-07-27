Hundreds of dogs will compete this weekend during the Longview Kennel Club’s 66th AKC Licensed All Breed Dog Shows at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Dogs of all shapes, sizes and breeds will compete for Best of Breed in the All Breed Dog Conformation Show for the canine that most closely matches the standard for each breed exhibited.
During the Longview Kennel Club’s conformation show, 900 to 1,000 dogs will compete each day, according to show chair and Kennel Club President Nancy Mellott.
“The dogs are each judged according to their standard, and the best one is Best of Breed and goes back in for the different groups,” she said. “There are seven groups, and whoever wins the best group also goes in for Best in Show. So, they pick one top dog out of those thousand dogs to represent the Best in Show that day.”
Mellott said dog owners and trainers from all participate in the event.
“We have had people come from Canada and even overseas,” she said. “Usually, we’re pretty well represented over most over the states.”
During the three-day event, Mellott said there also is a competition for puppies.
“We have the 4- to 6-month-old puppies so people who want to learn how to show and … they can come and try it out,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun. Not much is expected out of those puppies; they don’t have to walk real well or do anything perfect.”
A junior show will take place every day and on Saturday, Mellott said, there will be a special junior showcase.
“This is for kids coming up who are learning to show dogs and for the winners of that show, we offer scholarships for them to go to college,” she said.
At noon Friday, a free class with a professional handler will be offered to anyone wanting to attend.
“They don’t have to be entered in the show … they can come up there with their dog and work with the handler and see if it’s something they would like to do,” Mellott said.
Also this weekend, the Tyler Obedience Training Club will present its three-day AKC-sanctioned Dog Obedience and Rally Trials inside the Longview Exhibit Building.
During that event, highly trained dogs will vie for titles, prizes and special awards in activities that range from basic obedience to the more advanced classes that involve retrieving scented objects and performing jumps.
The event also will bring in several vendors with their pet supplies and accessories.
“We have a lot of vendors there with dog show stuff, including leashes and brushes and shampoo,” Mellott said.
“I can’t stress how much this is a great event for families to come out with their kids and see the conformation dog show, go over and watch the obedience and rally and watch the dock diving,” she said. “The dock diving is amazing, watching those dogs jump in the water.”