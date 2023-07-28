Duck. Duck. Moose! Improv will hold free, open rehearsals for public participation each Wednesday from Aug. 2-23, which will culminate in auditions for the 2023-2024 season on Aug. 30.
Rehearsals and auditions will be held from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays at First Church of the Nazarene, 2601 H.G. Mosley Parkway, in Longview.
“Every summer we give the community a chance to come and learn the basics of improv comedy with us,” Duck. Duck. Moose! coach Richard Yeakley said. “It’s also a great chance for folks to see if they are interested in trying out for a spot on the team before we actually hold auditions.”
Duck. Duck. Moose! is an improvisational comedy troupe that is a part of Theatre Longview, a nonprofit community theater organization.
“Open rehearsals and auditions are at 8:30 p.m. because that’s when we rehearse weekly. It’s important that new members are able to incorporate those regular practices into their schedule,” Yeakley said.
Each week of open rehearsals will allow participants to focus on foundational improv skills, including character development, the art of storytelling and listening.
For information, go online to Facebook.com/DuckDuckMooseImprov or call Yeakley at (903) 918-7924.