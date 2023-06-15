If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas.
Great Texas Balloon Race, Friday through Sunday8, Maude Cobb Convention Center, 100 Grand Blvd., Longview. Featuring hot air balloon competitions and special shapes inflations. Tickets and information: http://www.gtbr.net .
Father’s Day Classic Car Show, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Arabella of Longview, 1133 E. Hawkins Parkway. The event will include food, refreshments, door prizes and live entertainment. Information: https://www.civitasseniorliving.com/arabella-of-longview/ .
“The Sound of Music,” 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tyler Civic Theatre Center, 400 Rose Park Drive, Tyler. Tickets: $15 to $30. Information: https://tylercivictheatre.com/ .
Tyler Gun Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday , W.T. Brookshire Conference Center, 2000 W. Front St., Tyler. Public invited to buy, sell or trade. Tickets: $10 general admission, $15 weekend pass. Information: https://www.premiergunshows.com/shows/tyler-gun-show/ .
Pride Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, East Texas State Fairgrounds, 2112 W. Front St., Tyler. The event will include drag shows, a doggie drag show (costume contest), vendors and food trucks. Information: http://tylerareagays.com/ .
Concert Under the Stars Swing Doo Rock, starring Kelli Grant, the “Queen of Swing,” 8 p.m. Saturday, Kokomo Theatre, 2400 W. Marshall Ave., Longview. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Theme: “Dance & Romance.” Free movie follows concert: “Do Not Disturb,” starring Rod Taylor and Doris Day. Tickets: $10, available online at eventbrite.com. Information: (903) 918-2132, www.kokomotheatre.com .
80 Acre Market, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, 12229 FM 1650, Gilmer. Includes shopping, live music, family activities and food trucks. Information: https://80acremarket.com/ .
Father’s Day Express Train, 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Historic Jefferson Railway, 400 E. Austin St., Jefferson. Tickets: $15, free for children younger than 6 years old. Information: https://diamonddonempire.com/historic-jefferson-railway/ .