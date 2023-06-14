The Great Texas Balloon Race is back -- and so is the live entertainment.
Headlining this weekend’s performances is country singer/songwriter Jon Wolfe, who will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the Longview Convention Complex.
An Oklahoma native, Wolfe conveys stories through world-class country music from the American heartland in songs that tip their hat to pioneers who influenced him, such as George Strait, Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Merle Haggard.
“When you listen to his music and especially some of the more well-known songs, you can really hear those influences coming through. He’s an accomplished performer and that will be apparent on the stage,” Great Texas Balloon Race Publicity Chair Scott Brunner said. “He knows what he’s doing up there and people are going to enjoy his music whether they’re been listening to him for a long time or this is their first time to hear him during this show at the Great Texas Balloon Race.”
Wolfe has had 12 consecutive Top Ten singles, including “It All Happened in a Honky Tonk” and “That Girl in Texas,” which has had more than 6.2 million views on YouTube.
Other performers include Post Profit, Joint Custody and Jake Worthington.
On Friday night, East Texas band Joint Custody will treat the audience with its blend of honest songwriting and southern rock ‘n’ roll. With influences such as Blackberry Smoke and Whiskey Myers, Joint Custody has toured all over the country with the likes of Parker McCollum and Granger Smith.
“Friday night is really going to be all East Texas music,” Brunner said. “Post Profit, which has played at Downtown Live … will open for joint Custody. It’s going to be a showcase of some East Texas musical talent.”
Texas native Worthington will kick off Saturday’s show.
“He finished second on season six of ‘The Voice’ and … he kind of gained a following, performing and competing in front of the nation,” Brunner said. “He’ll be starting about 6:30 p.m. and then at about 9:30, John Wolfe will take the stage.”
Live entertainment, Brunner said, is an important part of the Great Texas Balloon Race.
“There are different parts of the event and there are so many pieces of the Great Texas Balloon Race each year that different parts of it appeal to different people,” Brunner said. “The entertainment is hugely attractive to a large cross section of people who are interested in taking part in the Great Texas Balloon Race. So, we know that’s a big draw for people.”
Brunner said the return of live entertainment to the Great Texas Balloon race has been great.
“Last year, being able to bring Little Texas back after a couple of years involving the pandemic and not being able to have live shows was huge for people,” he said. “We’re still excited to have the Great Texas Balloon Race back all within the city limits of Longview, hosting it at the Longview Convention Complex.”
Brunner added, “People are looking for things to do, ways to get together. Now that that’s safer, we think people are going to really enjoy these artists.”