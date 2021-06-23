More than 300 cowboys and cowgirls will ride into Longview this weekend when the Real Cowboy Association brings its 28th annual Juneteenth Black Rodeo to the Longview Rodeo Arena.
The national touring competition, billed as the “Baddest Show on Dirt,” brings in participants and fans from near and far, including Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Alabama. The tour begins in Longview and ends in Louisiana with the National Black Rodeo Finals.
Jarriett Edwards, Real Cowboy Association president, said more than 300 contestants have signed up for Saturday's rodeo.
“And that doesn’t include those that are going to just walk up to participate,” he said. “So, 400-plus cowboys have pretty much already committed to coming.”
Edwards is the son of Real Cowboy Association founder Frank Penny Edwards, who died in April 2019.
The event will include barrel racing, steer wrestling, calf roping and bull riding.
“We’ve got more than 50 coming to compete in the barrel racing competition,” he said. “We will also have the famous pony relay race. That’s based off when they had to race to get the mail delivered. And we'll also have our junior events.”
The event also will include musical entertainment.
“Jeter Jones and Cupid will be performing,” Edwards said. “They both will be performing after the rodeo and we’re having an official meet and greet after-party at Maude Cobb.”
Jones, a blues, soul and R&B singer and songwriter from Louisiana, is known as “King of the Trail Ride Blues.” Cupid, also from Louisiana, is best known for his single, “Cupid Shuffle.”
The doors for the meet and greet will open at 10 p.m.
“The cost is $5 with your rodeo ticket,” Edwards said.
Edwards, who worked alongside his father over the years, is intent on keeping his legacy alive. And in the rodeo world, Edwards said he’s often referred to as “Little Penny.”
“I’m just trying to keep what he built going,” Edwards said.