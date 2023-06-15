Parades, festivals and other activities are taking place across East Texas in observance of Juneteenth. Here are a few that just might grab your attention.
Longview
Reflections: Celebrating Juneteenth, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Stamper Park Pavilion, 400 Fair St., Longview. The event includes music, song, poetry and motivational speech. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 238-6794.
Longview Juneteenth Celebration, begins at 10 a.m. Saturday with a parade, which begins on Ryder Street and ends at Foster Middle School, 1504 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Longview. Picnic in the Park at Broughton Park will immediately follow the parade and will include food vendors, live music and inflatables. Information: https://longviewtexas.gov/4286/Juneteenth-Celebration .
Gladewater
Juneteenth Freedom Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Weldon Bumblebee Park, 637 Coach Cooksey St., Gladewater. The event will include a freedom parade, vendors, music, food and games. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/gladewatercoc/ .
Kilgore
Juneteenth Celebration, 10 a.m. Saturday, Kilgore City Park. Hosted by the Kilgore Legacy Foundation, the celebration includes a parade and Fun Festival in the park with food, live entertainment and children activities. Admission: Free. Information: (903) 445-3396.
Kilgore Freedom Fest, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Kilgore City Park Amphitheater. Featuring a live concert with platinum-certified singer/songwriter Breland. The event also will include a variety of food trucks and more. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/CityofKilgore/ .
Marshall
Juneteenth Freedom Day Celebration, various locations in Marshall. Juneteenth parade and four-wheeler contest, 11:30 a.m. Saturday, beginning at Wiley College; Commemorative Freedom Walk, 7 a.m. Sunday, City Park; Gospel Jubilee, 2 p.m. Sunday, Julius S. Scott Sr. Chapel, Wiley College. Information: https://marshalltexas.com/events/#!calendar .
Tyler
Gospel Explosion, 7 p.m. Friday, College Hill Baptist Church, 1314 W. Houston St., Tyler. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/p/Juneteenth-Association-of-Tyler-100064870983801/ .
Juneteenth Celebration R&B Style, 8 p.m. Saturday, Majesty Event Center, 900 W. Bow St., Tyler. The event will include live performances by the 24/7 Band and R&B hits by DJ Infamous X. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Tickets: $20 advance, $30 at the door. Information: https://www.facebook.com/majestyeventcenter/ .
Juneteenth Parade, hosted by the Juneteenth Association of Tyler, 9 a.m. Saturday, beginning at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and Glenwood Blvd., and ending at Woldert Park. Following the parade, a celebration in the park will take place, with food, giveaways, vendors, music and recognition of scholarship recipients. Information: https://www.facebook.com/p/Juneteenth-Association-of-Tyler-100064870983801/
Juneteenth Community Celebration, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Texas African American Museum, 309 W. Martin Luther King Jr., Blvd., Tyler. Refreshments will be served. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/texasafricanamericanmuseum .
Gilmer
Upshur County Juneteenth Celebration, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, downtown Gilmer. Includes parade, vendors, car show, tractor show, soul food contest and live music. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.facebook.com/upshurcountyjuneteenth/ .
Daingerfield
Juneteenth Celebration, Saturday, Daingerfield State Park. 10 a.m., parade on Coffey Street; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., celebration at the park. The celebration includes food, door prizes, speakers, vendors, health fair and entertainment. Admission: Free. Information: https://www.cityofdaingerfield.com/ .
Carthage
Juneteenth Festival, Saturday, the Square in downtown Carthage. Parade starts at 11 a.m. The event will include music, games, food, snow cones, barbecue and more. Information: https://www.facebook.com/carthagecourtesyclub1/ .