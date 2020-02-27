Longview’s sesquicentennial celebration will deliver two weeks of spring break fun for children with the Junior League of Longview’s 150 Passport Program, March 6-21.
The Passport Program’s fun begins March 6 with a free kick-off party from 5-8 p.m. at Longview World of World of Wonders, located on Tyler Street in downtown Longview. In addition to the activities during the party, a variety of food offerings will be available, including Wild Honey Creamery, the Edible Art Cookie Express, Bear Creek Smokehouse, Coffee & Tea and Sothy’s Kitchen. Downtown Longview’s Oil Horse Brewing Co. will showcase its root beer with associated activities. The event will spill over in to the J.T. Smith Sculpture Garden at Tyler and Fredonia streets with games and activities.
The rest of the Passport Program’s activities are also centered around organizations located in and near downtown Longview.
“We hope a lot of families see a lot of the growth that’s gone on in the downtown Longview Cultural Arts District,” said Ashley Perkins, co-chairwoman of the Passport Program with fellow Junior League member Kelly Belt.
Another key element, Perkins said, is that the activities are being offered for free or with reduced admission to provide an “affordable and engaging” way for families to be involved in the community.
The Longview Public Library’s effort is “impressive,” Perkins said, with activities almost every day that appeal to a variety of ages. Other participating organizations are Gregg County Historical Museum, Longview Museum of Fine Arts, ArtsView Children’s Theatre, Longview Symphony, Longview News-Journal, Asbury House Child Enrichment Center, Historic Greenwood Cemetery, Keep Longview Beautiful, Longview Fire Department and Longview Arboretum and Nature Center.
Several of those organizations will join together for Family Fun Day from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12, including the Gregg County Historical Museum — which will offer free admission, Longview World of Wodners with reduced admission, the Longview Symphony at its office on Methvin Street, the library and Longview Museum of Fine Arts on Tyler Street.
Children may get a passport booklet at any participating location or Passport event. The appropriate train stub will be removed from the booklet to enter the participating child in a drawing for prizes that include museum memberships, gift cards, theatre tickets and birthday party packages.
“(Junior League of Longview) deeply values our community partnerships. We believe this community’s desire to work together for common missions and interests is one of the characteristics that makes us Uniquely Longview,” the two program co-chairs wrote in a letter to participating organizations. “We have been blown away reviewing all the unique opportunities that will occur during March 2020. Together we hope our youngest citizens learn our rich history, experience the positive growth downtown, and encourage civic pride and cooperation for our bright future.”