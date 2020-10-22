The second annual “Kil-GORE College Horror Movie Festival” is set for Oct. 26-31 in Dodson Auditorium on the Kilgore College campus.
Dodson Auditorium manager Ethan Herring said after last year’s event, the decision was made to host the festival again this year.
“The attendees that showed up last year really enjoyed it and said they were looking forward to next year,” Herring said. “My supervisor was also pleased with how it went as well as the president of Kilgore College, so we decided to try and make it happen this year.”
A movie will be shown at 7:30 p.m. each day of the festival with a matinee at 2 p.m. Oct. 31.
Herring said a poll was sent out for people to vote for the movies they wanted to see.
“We had about 150 unique votes,” he said. “We’re pretty pleased with how many votes we received.”
Movies include “Alien,” Oct 26; “Us,” Oct. 27: “Ghostbusters,” Oct. 28; “Jaws,” Oct. 29; “It,” Oct. 30; the original “Friday the 13th” (matinee), Oct. 31; and “Halloween” (2018), Oct. 31.
Admission is $10 for the entire festival for Kilgore College students with single movie passes available for $2. Admission for the public is $20 for a week’s pass and $4 for a single movie.
Attendees who bring a donation for the KC Student Food Pantry will receive a single movie pass. For movies that have a streaming option, the cost is $5 for a single access online link. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings are required.
Herring said the main goal of the festival is to give students something safe and fun to do on campus.
“We’re trying our best to make social distancing a priority, and we’re glad we had this opportunity to provide something for our students,” Herring said.