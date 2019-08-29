The Kilgore Chamber of Commerce’s Stars and Scars Offroad event puts a new spin on a popular annual event.
Chamber President Jill McCartney said that when chamber staff members and volunteers began planning for the fourth annual Stars & Scars Mud Run at Rabbit Creek Offroad Park, advanced registrations were significantly lower than in previous years.
They decided it was time for a redesign.
“We decided to try to still utilize the venue but to have something that more people could become involved in,” McCartney said.
The solution was to keep the Stars & Scars moniker and grab the keys for a new offroad event, set for Sept. 7, that expands on the core idea — getting dirty, having a good time – and layers on new entertainment options, including putting prize money on the line.
“Instead of having a couple of hours out at Rabbit Creek, we’ll be using the entire facility for the whole day,” McCartney said, with the event designed to draw not only active participants but also a group of spectators with special events such as the Mud Bog. She said it’s definitely something people won’t want to miss watching and “getting mud all over you. There’s also the Jeep playground you’ll be able to watch as well.”
Registration’s underway, with Kilgore Stars & Scars Offroad set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. the first Saturday in September at Rabbit Creek. Visit the organization’s revitalized website, KilgoreChamber.com, for information. Participation costs $10 per ATV or $10 per Jeep and $20 per person. The Mud Bog is $100 to enter, with an anticipated prize of $1,500 (or more, depending on the number of entries). Likewise, the ATV Poker Run is $10 per hand, and the winner takes half the pot. There will be food vendors on site throughout the day, and other activities are being crafted.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to utilize a local venue like Rabbit Creek and to expose it to people who maybe haven’t been there before,” McCartney said. “I’m excited about new people coming to our area, checking out the venue — not every community has an offroad park. It’s a nice little gem that we have here. I’m excited about bringing something different, for the chamber to host something different, outside the box of what we normally do. I’m excited for the potential for this to grow and to continue for years to come.”
For more information, log on to KilgoreChamber.com.