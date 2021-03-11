The high-stepping Kilgore College Rangerettes will kick off their Rangerette Revels shows today in Dodson Auditorium on the college campus.
The shows, “This Stage, Our Story,” will take place over two weekends and will include a variety of dance genres.
Rangerettes Director Dana Blair said dances will include lyrical, jazz, hip hop, contemporary and Broadway.
“They’ll end the show with their famous high-kick production. But we also have singing, and there’s kind of a musical feel to the whole first half,” she said. “We have some girls who have some speaking parts, and we’re kind of telling a little story. So, it’s a variety of dancing, singing and acting.”
Blair said after last year’s show was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, everyone was hopeful the show would happen this year.
“We absolutely have been praying, praying, praying that we would do this,” she said.
Blair said they were told in midsummer that the football season would be moved to the spring.
“We were told if we did have Revels it would have to be before that,” she said. “That’s already a challenge. This show is opening a month early, and it’s a lot of work to cram in.”
Throughout the planning stage, Blair said there still was fear of another shutdown because of the pandemic.
“The surges that happened around December and January were scary, but our administration has been very supportive,” she said. “We told them we plan to have social distancing, masks and we’re going to do eight shows instead of five so we could have less people in the audience.”
Blair said the Revels show is the highlight of the year for the Rangerettes.
“When it was taken away last year it was just devastating for them,” she said.
However, COVID-19 concerns weren’t the only hurdles the team had to overcome.
“There have been a few obstacles, like a week of snow and we missed a week of rehearsal for that,” Blair said. “They have worked super hard, and we are so prayerful and thankful that we are getting to have an opening night. We’re just beyond excited.”
Blair said the show will prove to be very entertaining.
“It tells two different stories. We basically are almost doing the show we were going to do last year all in the first act,” she said. “And then we’re kind of telling the story of what happened and how we overcame all of the obstacles to allow us to still be in existence.”
Blair said the second half of the show is also a salute to Broadway.
She said they also wanted to focus on some of the freshmen Rangerettes who were seniors last year.
“They lost a lot last year, too. They lost their graduation, their prom, so we’re paying respect to a lot of those different things,” she said.