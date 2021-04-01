An art show featuring the recent works of Kilgore College students is on display in the Anne Dean Turk Fine Arts Gallery on the college campus.
The art show, presented by the Kilgore College Visual Arts Department, will be up through May 10 and features drawings, paintings and sculptures.
“The Kilgore College student show is an annual show where we showcase art students’ work,” gallery director Larry Kitchen said. “It has works from our freshman and sophomore students with majors in graphic design, fine arts and architecture, and they’ve created works from the drawing 1, drawing 2, design 1, sculpture and illustration classes.”
Kitchen said some of the sculptures are large.
“There are some soft sculptures from design 2 class that are quite large. In fact, we have a hammerhead shark … and we have a clam with a pearl in it that’s about 4 feet across,” he said. “It’s made out of soft material. It’s in the style of artist Claes Oldenburg, who made large, soft sculptures.”
Kitchen said the exhibit includes 40 matted pieces and 20 sculptures.
“We put out a call for entries, and the students submit their work for the student show in advance,” he said. “Those that are chosen are matted and framed and made suitable for hanging.”
The student art show, Kitchen said, marks the end of the season. The next exhibit, by artist Lorianne Hubbard, will be on display Aug. 16 through Sept. 22.