Kilgore Cruise Night draws dozens of classic vehicles downtown each month. The event, which marks its two-year anniversary this month, is set for May 29.
Karen Smitherman said it was her husband, Jeff, who came up with the idea for Kilgore Cruise Night.
“Jeff and I are real big car enthusiasts and we’re members of several car clubs, including the Lone Star Lug Nuts,” she said. “We’ve always enjoyed going to the meet and greets and cruise nights so he had this idea that we should start one up in Kilgore.”
During the first year, Smitherman said Charlie Walker of Charlie’s SnoBalls in Kilgore allowed them to use his parking lot to host the event.
“Each month we grew and as it got a little bigger, we decided to move it downtown,” she said. “That offered more photo opportunities, with the oil derricks in the background. And then there’s the theater, restaurants and shopping. ”
So, in May of last year, the event cruised into downtown Kilgore and is held the last Saturday of each month.
“Since we’ve moved downtown, we’ve had it every month,” Smitherman said. “Our biggest turnout has been over 200.”
When the Smithermans first contacted the city about hosting the event downtown, they learned that Fred Gebhardt, co-owner of Kilgore Mercantile & Music, was also planning an event.
“After speaking with him, we kind of joined together,” Smitherman said.
Gebhardt said he had to learn to be innovative when it came to serving people at his business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“So, we just decided to make it fun and turn it into a carhop. We purchased saddle shoes and poodle skirts for our girls and we invited Lone Star Lug Nuts Car Club to come down on a Saturday and make it fun,” he said. “It just so happened the exact same week we invited them down, they were trying to get a permit with the city.”
Gebhardt said they were only expecting about 10 cars that first night.
“I think there were 60,” he said. “And since then, we’ve never had less than that. Generally, there are 90 or more cars and we have had well over 250 cars.”
Gebhardt said word of mouth got around about the monthly event.
“There are a lot of folks in Kilgore with really cool cars, including antique, hot rods and new cars,” he said. “We’ve got people coming from Gilmer and people come from Shreveport, even.”
Smitherman added that people also come in from Athens, Tyler and Henderson.
“We even had a guy from Arlington come,” she said.
Gebhardt said COVID-19 didn’t deter Kilgore Cruise Night.
“Because it’s an outdoor event, we haven’t missed a month,” he said. “We were able to maintain social distancing.”
Gebhardt and Smitherman said many downtown businesses have gotten involved in Kilgore Cruise Night.
“Everything That Blings, which is across the street from our store, provides live entertainment and has a pin-up contest,” Gebhardt said.
Smitherman said downtown Kilgore has been very welcoming.
“They accepted us with open arms. Fred jumped on board and Everything That Blings stepped up with the pin-up contests,” she said. “And a lot of businesses and restaurants are open duringthe event. Charlie’s Sno-Balls is there every month as well. He brings his trailer.”
The event also features door prizes and a 50/50 raffle.
Cruise night is a come-and-go style event, Smitherman said.
“People come in and park for a little bit and then leave,” she said. “Everybody is welcome and we encourage all vehicles. If you like what you drive, bring it – old, vintage, new.”