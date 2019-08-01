Sonya Waters has always wanted to go to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. So far, there haven’t been any owls dropping off letters of acceptance, so she’s having to make do.
On Saturday, Kilgore Main Street Program will kick-off eight days of activities linked to boy wizard Harry Potter and his adventures in the international bestselling books (and blockbuster movies) from the mind of J.K. Rowling.
In addition to screening each of the eight films inspired by the seven-book series, Kilgore’s Potter Fest will open and close in the Texan Theater with a local installment of the Tri-Wizard Tournament, culminating in a final trivia showdown Aug. 10.
“It is primarily an event of love and passion for me personally,” Waters quipped. “I was actually approached to put on an event like this by Reel East Texas Film Festival, to encourage and draw more people of a younger demographic to the Texan Theater. During summer, it’s so hot, it’s nice to be able to do an event in downtown Kilgore in air conditioning.”
A $30 Potter Fest pass grants access to all the special activities, treats and prizes on tap.
“We’re going to have plenty of prizes throughout the days, plenty of extra little competitions and contests to win some great Harry Potter-themed prizes,” Waters said. “We encourage people to purchase the Potter Fest tickets so they can get the most out of the festival.”
Find the complete schedule by searching Facebook for “Potter Fest.”
Waters is in preparation for Potter Fest’s trivia contests, initially welcoming teams of two to six players before the opening night screening of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” on Saturday. The top 10 teams will battle it out the final day of the festival before the finale, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2.”
Meanwhile, in addition to Potter-themed foods, “We definitely encourage everybody to dress up. We’ll be having a best-dressed competition,” Waters said, plus a green screen featuring a couple of Hogwart’s scenes.
“I’m a die-hard fan. It would be over 10 times I’ve read the series. I’m currently rereading them at the moment to prepare for the trivia that I’ll be quizmaster of.”
Learn more and purchase tickets at tinyurl.com/KilgorePotterFest .