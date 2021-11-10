The World’s Richest Acre will be all aglow Saturday when Kilgore rings in the holiday season with “A Very Derrick Christmas.”
The 33rd annual derrick lighting ceremony, hosted by Kilgore Main Street, Kilgore Area Chamber of Commerce and the Kilgore Historical Preservation, will include entertainment, children’s activities, food vendors and a visit from Santa Claus.
“It’s always a street festival type of event with vendors and children’s activities as well as entertainment,” said Jill McCartney, president and CEO of the Kilgore Area Chamber of Commerce. “We always have quite a few kids come out so they can sit on Santa’s lap and share their wish list with him.”
Taylor Owings, special events coordinator for the city of Kilgore, said children also will have an opportunity to have their pictures taken with Santa.
“Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there from 5 to 8 p.m.,” she said.
Downtown merchants also will be open for shopping.
“And the Reel East Texas Film Festival will be going on at the Texan Theater,” Owings said.
Entertainment begins at 6:30 p.m. and the lighting of the derricks is at 7 p.m.
Performers include Intensive Dance Company, Industry Dance Company, Jade Kelly and the Kilgore High School Hi-Steppers.
“The world famous Kilgore College Rangerettes will perform right after the lighting of the derricks,” McCartney said.
McCartney said there are a few changes this year.
“Because of COVID concerns, there won’t be any rides or slides that we’ve had in the past,” she said. “We have scaled that back but we have a lot of new vendors that will be there this year, so we’re excited about the expansion of it.”
Owings said because of COVID-19, seats weren’t provided for last year's performances and those attending had to bring their own chairs.
“Last year we didn’t have seating for the performance but this year we will have limited seating,” she said. “We will have 150 chairs on site.”
McCartney said "A Very Derrick Christmas" highlights a special place during a special time.
“There’s only one World’s Richest Acre and lighting it up for the holiday season is truly a really neat experience,” she said.